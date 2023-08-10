Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

