Truist Financial Corp Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $145.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

