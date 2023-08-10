Assetmark Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,140,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $420,569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Loews by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,404,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Loews by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,072,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,556,000 after buying an additional 93,722 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on L

Loews Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of L stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.