JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 455.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $57.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

