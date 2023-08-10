Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 260.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,980.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:J opened at $136.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

