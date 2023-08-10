Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 21,759 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

