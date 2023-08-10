Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 10,004 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 782.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.