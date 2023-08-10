Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,671,000,000. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 74.1% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 140,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

