Truist Financial Corp Acquires 818 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0683 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

