Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 317.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 428,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

XME opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.