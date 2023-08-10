Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.