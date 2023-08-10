Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2,317.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 115.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,505,000 after buying an additional 778,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

