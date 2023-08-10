BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45 to $1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $586 million to $591 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.33 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BL opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

