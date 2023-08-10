Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02) to $0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million to $173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Azenta Trading Up 20.3 %

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AZTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZTA

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.