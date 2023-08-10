Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

