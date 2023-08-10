Truist Financial Corp Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,456.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,512.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,325.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,050.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

