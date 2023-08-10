Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average is $174.60. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

