Truist Financial Corp Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $222.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average of $216.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $195.27 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

