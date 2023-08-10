Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

