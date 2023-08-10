Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Oshkosh worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.62.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

