Perpetual Ltd Makes New $253,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 944,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

EMR stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

