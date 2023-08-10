iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,111 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,771,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,988,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,353.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 717,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.64.

