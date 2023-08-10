Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 724 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $337.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.70 and its 200-day moving average is $318.20.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

