2,792 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. AECOM has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.92%. AECOM’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

