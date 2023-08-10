Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

