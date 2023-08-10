Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 900 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,761 shares of company stock worth $76,197,764. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $225.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.