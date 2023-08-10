The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

