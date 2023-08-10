Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $225.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.21.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,761 shares of company stock valued at $76,197,764 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

