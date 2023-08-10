Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SOVO. Stephens lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.08. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,216 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after acquiring an additional 467,026 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after buying an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

