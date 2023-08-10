Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $114,812.84 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,014.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of -0.40. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

