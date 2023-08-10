Insider Selling: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) EVP Sells 4,875 Shares of Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Barclays PLC increased its position in NiSource by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NiSource by 156.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $110,011,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

