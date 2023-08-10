Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $162.93 on Monday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 396.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.