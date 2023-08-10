HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.15 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 269,719 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

