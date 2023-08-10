BMO Capital Markets Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $67.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.14.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. Magna International has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

