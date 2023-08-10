BMO Capital Markets Cuts GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target to $4.50

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EAF. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAF

GrafTech International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.