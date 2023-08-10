Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 466,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

