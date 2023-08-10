Jefferies Financial Group Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $50.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock worth $5,906,692. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

