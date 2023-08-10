NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $42.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00004539 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.34281962 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $41,818,309.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.