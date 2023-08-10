Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $74.44 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00013920 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,638,227 coins and its circulating supply is 440,033,555 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

