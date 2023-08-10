Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $78.71 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Chromia has a total market cap of $78.71 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

