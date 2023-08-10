XSGD 24 Hour Volume Hits $194,187.09 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. XSGD has a total market cap of $51.39 million and approximately $194,187.09 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,098,661 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

