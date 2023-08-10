Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $219.25 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Balancer has a market cap of $219.25 million and $4.08 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00014433 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,490,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,489,537 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

