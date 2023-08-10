Joystick Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $662,212.98 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

