Assetmark Inc. Buys 12,680 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP opened at $36.43 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 388.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

