Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $84.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

