Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,458 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $100.09 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

