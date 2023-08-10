Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 311.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

