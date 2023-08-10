Assetmark Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $125.58 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

