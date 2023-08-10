Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after buying an additional 440,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 290,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 530.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 256,597 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.99 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

