Assetmark Inc. Buys 6,632 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MT opened at $26.97 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.